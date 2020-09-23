Fall brings changes to our weather.

A touch of summer…

It may say Autumn has arrived on the calendar, but the real true fall weather will wait a few days to kick in. Wednesday brought us more summer-like warmth and even a touch of mugginess. Highs today moved up into the 70s to lower 80s.

A passing weather system…

A disturbance will drift through the region late tonight into Thursday evening bringing with it a few showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder. We will not expect severe weather with this batch of storms. The system will cool the afternoon highs into the 70s.

Warmth quickly returns Friday…

Southerly winds will strengthen a bit for Friday, and with the return of sunshine, we will see highs pop back up into the 70s to lower and middle 80s. The average highs for the next several days are in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Weekend rain chances…

Another low pressure system will slide through on Saturday, but the best chance for significant rain will be north of the region, but a few showers and isolated t-storms are possible to start the weekend. The chances of rainfall will then pop up again as colder air arrives next week.

Pollen season continues…

Mold counts will remain high over the coming days, but the ragweed pollen counts should be in the lower to medium range for the next several days as the season gradually winds down..

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden