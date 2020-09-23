Family of man shot by police pushes for charges

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) — Family and friends of Hasani Best are calling on New Jersey authorities to bring criminal charges against one or more police officers involved in his fatal shooting last month. Best was killed in Asbury Park after police responded to a domestic dispute. He was shot after he refused to relinquish a knife he was holding. Randy Thompson, CEO of the advocacy group Help Not Handcuffs, blamed “impatient, trigger-happy cops” for killing a disturbed man. DeShader currently is on administrative duty. The state attorney general’s office is investigating.