Badgers thrilled to be together again

Madison, Wis. (WXOW) Football is back at Wisconsin again.

The Badgers took the field for the first day of fall camp after the conference shut down football back in August, only to reinstate it last week.

They're still missing some guys who are in quarantine from the coronavirus.

Head coach Paul Chryst talked about the team having to create their own bubble and in order to do that Chryst is asking the guys to be selfish- even if that means not seeing family members.

As the season gets underway, Chryst said the daily testing that begins September 30 changes the possibilities of what they can do on the field in a contact sport.

"Looking forward to each day we'll probably get a few guys back. It will be fun when we get the whole team back and get the pads on and get going. But I think there's a lot of work we can do between now and then to get them ready for that time. I'm grateful as much as anything. I'm grateful for the opportunity and certainly appreciative to be able to work with this group of kids," Chryst said.

The Badgers also welcomed back offensive lineman Jon Dietzen.

Dietzen started 32 games but left the team after the 2018 season due to injuries.