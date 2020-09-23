Former staffer: White House politicized Bolton book review

WASHINGTON (AP) — A career government records professional says Trump administration officials at the White House repeatedly exerted political pressure in an unsuccessful effort to block the release of former national security adviser John Bolton’s tell-all book. The person tasked with scrutinizing Bolton’s manuscript for classified material, Ellen Knight, described the monthslong review in a 19-page court filing Wednesday. She says the White House used delay tactics, legal maneuverings and a shadow review by a political appointee who had no experience with prepublication reviews to try to block publication. A Justice Department spokesperson says Knight’s court filing confirms that Bolton did not receive written, prepublication approval before publishing his book.