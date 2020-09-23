Group sues Austrian govt over ski resort virus outbreak

VIENNA (AP) — A consumer protection group says it has filed four civil lawsuits against the Austrian government for failing to contain a coronavirus outbreak at an Alpine ski resort during the early phase of the pandemic. The outbreak in Ischgl resulted in thousands of infections across the world and is considered one of Europe’s earliest “super-spreader” events of the pandemic. The chairman of the Consumer Protection Association said Wednesday that the four cases will test the ground for a class action on behalf of 1,000 people who fell ill with COVID-19 following a trip to Ischgl in February and March. At least 32 people linked the cluster died.