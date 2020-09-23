High court fight adds to pile of issues weighing on voters

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has set off a contentious political fight in Washington. But in conversations with dozens of voters in battleground states since then, many cited health care, the economy and personal complaints about President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, before mentioning the Supreme Court vacancy. During a time of so much upheaval, from the pandemic to the economic recession to the reckoning over racial justice and policing, the interviews suggest the vacancy’s impact could be less of a factor than it would have been in a less extraordinary year.