Iowa warrant issued for Omaha man in officer shooting case

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Police in western Iowa have issued an arrest warrant for a Nebraska man wanted in connection with a scuffle with a police officer last week that led the officer to fire his gun. Council Bluffs police said Wednesday in a news release that 29-year-old Ian James Lybarger, of Omaha, Nebraska, is charged with assaulting a police officer and other counts. Police say the incident began when police tried to question Lybarger in a Council Bluffs parking lot Friday night as he got into a car with stolen plates. Police say Lybarger locked himself in the car and briefly dragged Officer John Kuebler, who was trying to remove him. Police say Kuebler fired his service weapon, but didn’t hit anyone.