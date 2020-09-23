Judge: Eric Trump must give NY deposition before election

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge ruled Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump has until Oct. 7 to speak with New York investigators probing the family’s businesses. State Judge Arthur Engoron rejected claims from Trump’s lawyers that his “extreme travel schedule” on the campaign trail warranted a delay until after the November election. The judge said the investigation and the court are not “bound by the timelines of the national election.” Democratic State Attorney General Letitia James is investigating whether the Trump Organization lied about the value of its assets in order to get loans or tax benefits.