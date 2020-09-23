Judge to rule on absentee ballot lawsuit by Friday

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A state court judge says he will rule before the end of the day Friday on whether to halt enforcement of a state law that prohibits county election officials from using information readily available in the voter registration database to fill in missing information on a voter’s absentee ballot request form. The law pushed through by Republican lawmakers in June has been challenged in court by two Latino advocacy groups. It requires county election officials to contact the voter by phone, email or mail to confirm missing information. Supporters say it’s a voter fraud protection measure. The League of United Latin American Citizens and Majority Forward say in their lawsuit that it’s an unfair burden and unconstitutional.