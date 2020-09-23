Kwik Trip offers car wash-scented candle

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - If you just can't get enough of the smell of a Kwik Trip Elite Car Wash, you are in luck!

Kwik Trip and Eau Claire-based Smith and Co. Candles released the "Elite Day" candle which mimics the popular Elite Car Wash.

Kendra Nedegaard, Digital Content Supervisor at Kwik Trip, remarked on how the idea came about for the new candle.

“Earlier this summer, we teamed up with the Smith & Co. team to launch the Glazers®-Scented Candle. This was new territory for our company, so we were thrilled to see the positive feedback surrounding the

launch. Our social team received significant comments and suggestions for future candle editions. The most requested was easily our car wash tri-foam smell. If there’s anyone who could turn our guests’ wishes into a reality, it was Kenna and Doug from Smith & Co.”

Kenna Smith-Hoff, owner of Smith & Co. Candles LLC. remarked on the family connection to Kwik Trip. “We knew we needed to make this scent a reality. It’s especially near and dear to my heart because my dad Jim works for Kwik Trip as their lead Car Wash Field Service Supervisor and oversees car wash production and maintenance in all three states," she said.

This new scent debuts September 23 on the Smith and Co. Candles Website. The scent infuses soapy bubbles, fresh cherries, and a new car smell to represent the popular car wash. The candle will retail for $17.49 with wax melts for $4.50. The company also sells a candle and wax melt set for $38.99.

Each order comes with the real thing-a coupon for a discounted Elite Car Wash.