Metrics show ‘Concern’ in La Crosse County COVID cases

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A record number of new cases of COVID-19 in La Crosse County leads the health department to say they're at capacity for contacting those exposed or at highest risk of the virus.

The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative released its weekly update Wednesday afternoon.

It said that because of the number of cases, they wanted the public to know that "some cases and contacts may not receive a phone call at this time."

Instead, they're asking that any newly diagnosed person with COVID-19 visit this page on the county's website and isolate themselves immediately.

They recommend the person should also notify anyone they've had close contact with and have them quarantine as well.

The time frame covers contact with a person while having symptoms to two days before showing symptoms.

Of the nine metrics looked at by the collaborative, six of them are listed as "Concern".

The most important one is the first of the nine metrics, New Case Rate. It is listed at 97 per 100,000/day with the trend increasing.

The second and third metrics, New Hospitalization Rate and Hospitalization Care Capacity, are two of the three metrics listed as Satisfacory in this week's report.

Daily Testing Goal is the third metric listed as Satisfactory.

In the update, it said that between September 14-20, 80 percent of the new cases were between the ages of 18-24.

Based on the metrics, the collaborative made the following recommendations.

When in public or associating with people outside your household, anticipate exposure to COVID-19. You can reduce this risk by following all recommendations, including wearing a mask and maintaining 6 feet between yourself and others. Avoid any businesses or locations that are not following recommendations on masks, physical distancing and capacity limits. If you have recently tested positive for COVID-19, isolate at home and notify anyone you have been in contact with to follow quarantine instructions: https://lacrossecounty.org/covid19/if-you-have-been-exposed If you have been in close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive, quarantine for 14 days and get tested if symptoms occur. If you are asymptomatic, get tested if you develop symptoms or are advised by county health officials. If you have symptoms, you should be tested, please call medical facilities prior to arrival for screening purposes

and pre-registration or visit https://lacrossecounty.org/covid19/testing-information for info on community testing sites. Avoid all unnecessary travel. Personal social gatherings are not recommended

For Businesses, Public Buildings, and Venues

-Minimize mass gatherings in businesses, public buildings, and venues. Capacity should be limited to 25% of total capacity OR 50 people indoors (100 outdoors) whichever is less. Masks and physical distancing should be required. Venues should consider cancelling or rescheduling any large gatherings planned for the next 14 days.

- Businesses should actively screen employees. All symptomatic employees should stay home.

- Organizations that care for populations vulnerable to COVID-19 including older adults, individuals at high risk or with underlying health conditions, etc. should limit visitors and increase screening of employees.

