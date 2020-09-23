Mexican leader: Protesters welcome to camp near his office

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says conservative protesters demanding his resignation are welcome to camp out in Mexico City’s main plaza, outside his offices in the colonial-era National Palace. López Obrador himself led numerous protest encampments in his decades as an opposition leader, and he offered some advice to the more novice opposition of today. He said the protest leaders themselves should stay to sleep in the collection of hundreds of small tents. Demonstrators finally were able to set up a few more tents in one half of the plaza, known as the Zócalo, on Wednesday.