Minnesota reports 690 more COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Tuesday that 690 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

Winona County had six new cases. One was between 15-19, two between 30-34, one 40-44, and one between 55-59. One was listed as age unknown.

Houston County had two new cases with Fillmore County having one according to MDH.

Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 92,100 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, including 9,833 health care workers, MDH reported.

The Department said 83,507 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials reported approximately 10,100 COVID-19 tests in Wednesday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 1,873,867. About 1,323,951 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department added, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also reported in Wednesday's update that six more people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Three of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 1,985 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. Health officials said 1,433 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

As of Tuesday, there are 303 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 148 patients hospitalized in the ICU. That's 13 more patients hospitalized and 12 more patients hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

Find more COVID-19 coverage here