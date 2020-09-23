More comfortable summer-like conditions

With calm and clear conditions overnight, the patchy fog has developed. Keep your headlights on and take your commute slow. With warm sunshine, the fog will lift shortly after sunrise.

Similar to yesterday

Out the door, the cool comfortable feel will only last so long. High temperatures today will climb back into the 80s under the sunshine. Even with daylight getting shorter by the day, the sun angle is still strong enough for warm days for at least the next couple of weeks.

Thursday light rain

A weak cold front will slide from the west, at a snail’s pace. This will help to keep our region out of the rain until Thursday morning. Rainfall could begin as early as sunrise tomorrow. Showers will remain isolated for the Coulee Region with the chance for a few rumbles of thunder.

The chance for rainfall will last through the evening under gloomy, grey skies. The gloomy skies will limit high temperatures to the cool, comfortable 70s.

Back to the 80s

Even with a passing cold front tomorrow, the southerly wind stays in tack for your Friday. This will allow for the rebound to the 80s under the fall sunshine. Although it's good news with a warm southerly wind, winds could become strong. Winds could reach 20 mph into the afternoon.

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett