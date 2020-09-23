MTU providing free bus rides for the rest of 2020

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - For the rest of the year, people who ride the city buses in La Crosse can do so for free.

Passengers on the MTU will not need to provide fare or a bus pass through the end of 2020. Bus passes, token sales and cash fare will resume on January 2, 2021.

The MTU received funding through the CARES Act which is helping to offset some of the revenue loss they have endured this year.

MTU director Adam Lorentz said the board decided to forego fares for the rest of the year for two big reasons.

"One reason is safety. We want to make sure passengers and bus operators are safe. Also, people are struggling right now. There's a lot of people that have not been back to work. There's a lot of people that are feeling financial constraints. If they don't have to worry about their bus fare, that's one small thing that we can do. We think it's the right thing to do to make sure people can go to the grocery story, medical appointments, and utilize this service. That's the reason why we're here," said Lorentz.

The MTU also received over $1.3 million in public transportation grant funding to purchase two new hybrid buses for the city.