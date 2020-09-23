Patrick Mahomes shows off his scrambling ability

Patrick Mahomes showed he’s nearly as dangerous with his legs as he is with his arm. The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback displayed his scrambling ability in a 23-20 overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers with his 21-yard run on third-and-20 setting up the game-tying field goal late in regulation. Mahomes converted four third downs with scrambles when the Chiefs needed at least 3 yards to go. The only other player since 1991 to convert that many third downs with at least 3 yards to go in a single game was Tennessee’s Vince Young with six in 2006 against Indianapolis.