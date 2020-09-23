The Latest: Officer is shot in Louisville, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville, Kentucky, police say an officer has been shot amid protests over a lack of criminal charges for officers directly in the shooting of a Black woman, Breonna Taylor. A spokesman for the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department posted a brief statement online Wednesday night confirming only that an officer had been shot and an update would be made later. The statement did not elaborate on the condition of the officer or the circumstances of the shooting. Earlier Wednesday evening, police had earlier fired flash bang devices to clear demonstrators gathered downtown. The protests arose over a grand jury’s decision to not indict police officers on criminal charges directly related to Taylor’s death.