Political scams increasing as election nears

(WQOW)- Wisconsin's Better Business Bureau is warning of an increase in political scam calls as the election approaches.

The Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin says it is common during election season to receive phone calls from scammers pretending to be political affiliates.

BBB officials say the scammers often impersonate pollsters looking to collect personal information through surveys, fundraisers asking to donate to a campaign and sometimes candidates asking for special contributions.

"We're seeing more and more that are pretending to be campaign managers, volunteers, fundraisers and candidates themselves," said Lisa Schiller, a spokesperson for the Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin. "It's sometimes hard to tell the difference between the legitimate and the illegitimate, so be aware of that."

BBB officials suggest watching out for caller IDs from Washington D.C. or a campaign office because scammers can fake it by using phone number spoofing technology.

They also recommend donating directly to campaigns online if you decide to do so, and most importantly, do not give out personal information, such as bank information or social security numbers to callers.