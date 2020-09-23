Portland denies permit for right-wing rally, cites COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland, Oregon, has denied a permit for a Saturday rally planned by the right-wing group Proud Boys. The Portland Parks & Recreation Bureau said Wednesday that the group’s estimated crowd size of 10,000 people was too big under coronavirus safety measures. The rally had been moved from downtown Portland to Delta Park in north Portland to accommodate what the Proud Boys called a “battalion of patriots.” Left-wing groups plan several events to oppose the Proud Boys. Delta Park was built on the ruins of a historic community that was home for many Black families until it flooded in 1948.