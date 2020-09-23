Proposed Nicaragua law could muffle dissent

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua’s governing party is pushing a bill that would require people, businesses and non-governmental organizations that receive money from outside the country to register as “foreign agents.” The party says the measure is an attempt to prevent foreign interference. The Sandinista Front of President Daniel Ortega controls 70 of the 91 seats in the National Assembly. Once registered as a foreign agent, individuals or organizations would have to abstain from intervening in activities or areas of domestic politics. Those found in violation could face seizure of their assets. One opposition leader calls the measure an attempt to repress the opposition.