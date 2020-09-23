Report: Video refutes trooper who denied unmasking protester

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Records show a former Tennessee state trooper’s insistence that he never yanked the mask off a protester near the state Capitol was refuted by surveillance footage and an eyewitness account from a fellow law enforcement officer. State documents viewed by The Associated Press through a public records request also include a lengthy disciplinary record and previous initial recommendation by a Tennessee Highway Patrol captain that Trooper Harvey Briggs be fired nearly two decades ago. Briggs has since been fired and charged with misdemeanor assault over the mask exchange that occurred last month.