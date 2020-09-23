UPDATE: Body of man recovered from Lake Winona

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC/WXOW) -- Search crews spent several hours before recovering the body of a man from East Lake Winona Wednesday afternoon.

A witness called authorities a little after noon to say a man fell off a paddleboard and went under twice. Winona Fire Department immediately responded and was assisted by the Sheriff's dive team., Goodhue Fire, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Minnesota DNR.

After 3 p.m. the search ended when authorities found the man's body near where he was last seen.

Authorities do not believe he was wearing a life jacket.

The victim's name won't be released until relatives are notified.

First responders are searching for a missing paddleboarder in Lake Winona.

Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude said they received a call at 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday that a male fell into East Lake Winona and did not resurface.

Dive crews are assisting the search.

Authorities have closed the bike path on the south side, or Highway 61 side, of the East Lake. People are asked to avoid that area to allow the Winona Fire Department to work.

This is a developing story and will be updated.