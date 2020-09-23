Seoul: North Korea fired at a S. Korean and burned his body

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea on Thursday accused North Korea of firing at a South Korean government official and burning his body and urged the North to punish those responsible. The man was a government official who disappeared from a South Korean ship checking on potential unauthorized fishing in waters where several inter-Korean naval skirmishes have occurred. The South Korean Defense Ministry said the missing official was on North Korean shores on Tuesday afternoon. But it’s still unclear how he ended up in the North and how he died. The man’s disappearance and death, however, are expected to deepen already-strained ties between the rivals.