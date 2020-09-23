Survey: 33% of Wisconsin restaurants could close within six months if pandemic measures continue

Wisc. (WQOW) - If COVID-19 restrictions continue, a third of Wisconsin restaurants are at risk of closing in the next six months.

That's according to a new survey by the National Restaurant Association.

Numbers from that survey show that 33% of restaurants in the state are unlikely to stay open.

Wisconsin Restaurant Association President and CEO Kristine Hillmer said that number could jump up to 37% if restaurants don't receive federal or state relief.

Officials say even during a successful time, the average profit margin of a restaurant is just three to five percent, and during the pandemic, those dollars are squeezed even more.

"It's astounding. It's shocking, but it's also quite sad," Hillmer said. "These are a lot of family-owned businesses. These are Main Street businesses and these are family-sustaining businesses as well. Without restaurants being able to survive, the culture and the makeup of Wisconsin is going to be very, very different."

If you'd like to make sure your favorite restaurant sticks around, Hillmer urges you to contact your local lawmakers and tell them what you're seeing in your community and continue to buy from local businesses.