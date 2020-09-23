VP Mike Pence visits Eau Claire-Here’s how to watch

EAU CLAIRE (WXOW) - Vice President Mike Pence visits Eau Claire today for a campaign event at a local manufacturing business.

WXOW plans to carry the events surrounding the visit on our website and on our Facebook page.

Pence will arrive at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport aboard Air Force Two at 10:50 a.m.

From there he will travel to Midwest Manufacturing and speak during a "Made in America" event slated for 11:50 a.m.

After he speaks at Midwest Manufacturing he is expected to take a bus to Minneapolis, Minnesota where he will take part in a "Cops for Trump" listening session.