Timeline of Mike Pence’s visit to Eau Claire on Thursday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Eau Claire on Thursday and now we are getting a look at his schedule for the day.

Pence will arrive at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport aboard Air Force Two at 10:50 a.m.

From there he will travel to Midwest Manufacturing and speak during a "Made in America" event slated for 11:50 a.m.

After he speaks at Midwest Manufacturing he is expected to take a bus to Minneapolis, Minnesota where he will take part in a "Cops for Trump" listening session.