Trump, social media, right-wing news stir up antifa scares

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Social media disinformation, right-wing news outlets and even some of the nation’s most powerful leaders have stirred up a new boogeyman for many Americans to fear: antifa. President Donald Trump has said the federal government would designate antifa as a “terrorist organization” and blamed it for violence at protests against racial injustice and police brutality. But FBI Director Christopher Wray told a congressional panel last week that antifa is more of an ideology or a movement than an organization. Mark Bray, author of the book “Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook,” says Trump and his allies are demonizing antifa to divert attention from the Black Lives Matter movement.