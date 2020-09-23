Trump won’t commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is declining to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 presidential election. Trump told reporters Wednesday he would “have to see what happens” when asked about the matter. Trump’s Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, responded by asking, “What country are we in?” It is highly unusual that a sitting president would express less than complete confidence in the American democracy’s electoral process. But he also declined four years ago to commit to honoring the election results if his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, won.