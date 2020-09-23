UW-Madison to resume some in-person classes

MADISON (WKOW) -- After implementing new testing and safety measures, UW-Madison will begin moving toward some in-person instruction starting Saturday.

READ THE FULL UPDATE HERE

UW-Madison published an update Wednesday morning:

We will phase in in-person instruction at the undergraduate and graduate levels.

Some courses, particularly those that require specialized equipment or facilities, will resume, in-person or hybrid, beginning September 26. Students enrolled in these courses will be contacted by their instructors no later than Friday, September 25.

For all other courses, departments and instructors will determine how to best incorporate in-person activities in order to achieve the learning objectives of the course. Some courses may start in-person immediately, others may be delayed. Students enrolled in these courses will be contacted by their instructors regarding modified course plans no later than Friday, October 2. In the interim, unless students hear otherwise these courses will continue to be offered remotely.

In the interim, unless students hear otherwise these courses will continue to be offered remotely. These changes may affect students with disability-related accommodations; they should contact their instructor to discuss any changes to the course. Students can also reach out to their Access Consultant at the McBurney Disability Resource Center if they have questions.

Here is what the university is doing that is different from when it opened in early September, according to the update:

UW-Madison has expanded testing capacity and reduced turnaround time, so they can now be much more aggressive in testing to stop infections in the residence halls.

They are working to reduce the concentration of students in the residence halls, encouraging voluntary departures and allowing more students to move into single rooms. They are also prohibiting residence hall students from bringing guests into their hall and limiting the number of people allowed in individual rooms and common areas.

They will continue to hold our students accountable for not following guidelines including emergency suspension, and are hoping the county will partner with the university in other solutions downtown and in neighborhoods, including continuing to enforce their public health orders in bars and other off-campus spaces linked to the spread of infection.

While they will return to on-campus instruction, it will likely be more limited than before.



The university says these and other efforts can allow it to complete this semester without further interruptions if they are combined with serious attention to health protocols both on-campus and off-campus.