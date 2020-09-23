Vernon Co. Sheriff: No Amish children missing or taken

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - Vernon County Sheriff John Spears is addressing concerns over missing Amish children and human trafficking.

In a statement released by the sheriff, he said they've recently taken phone calls about suspicious activity involving vehicles around Amish communities.

Sheriff Spears said they've followed up on all of them with most being a simple misunderstanding.

He said there have been no reports of Amish children taken or missing from the area.

One incident is still under investigation. On September 11, near the Vernon/Monroe County line, a tan or brown 4-door sedan with Wisconsin license plates being driven by a woman in her late 50s or early 60s with bluish tinted hair stopped by some Amish children. The woman and her male passenger asked if they wanted a ride. The children ran into a nearby field and the vehicle left. The two people still haven't been identified.

Sheriff Spears said that if people do see something suspicious, contact law enforcement immediately. He suggests that people get a vehicle description, make, model, color, license plate number, and desciptions of the people in the vehicle.

He also said that while human trafficking is a real issue, it is rare that a child is snatched from their home, parking lot, or side of the road.

Spears encouraged people wanting more information on human trafficking to go to the Human Trafficking Hotline website.

Victims of human trafficking can get help at 1-888-373-7888.