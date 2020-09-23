Wave of massacres signals new chapter in Colombia’s conflict

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A spike in massacres in rural areas of Colombia is signaling a new chapter in the country’s long history of bloodshed. While the previous national dispute was between guerrillas and the state, violence in Colombia is now marked by a patchwork of local feuds between criminal groups that are fighting over drug routes, illegal mines and even gasoline smuggling routes. These groups are less ideological than the leftist guerillas of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, the movement that made peace with the government in 2016 after five decades of conflict. But the new groups can be just as violent.