Wisconsin COVID update: 87 new cases in La Crosse Co., 1,762 in state

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP/WXOW) -- Wisconsin's Department of Health Services said there were 1,762 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

In their update, La Crosse County is listed as having 76 new cases.

The surge in cases led Tuesday to a travel advisory from Winona County.

The Department of Health Services reported 13,453 new test results since yesterday, of which 1762—or 13.1 percent—came back positive.

The remaining tests returned negative results. However, a negative test only means the person tested did not have the disease at the time. They could still contract COVID-19.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

The seven-day average of daily reported positive cases rose to 1,889, up from 1,340 a week ago.

DHS reported eight new deaths, raising the total to 1,259 people (1.2 percent of positive cases).

The state reported 11,691 new negative test results.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 88,131 or 84.6 percent, are considered recovered.

Wisconsin hospitals are currently treating 509 patients with COVID-19. Of those, 140 are in intensive care units.

In the Western Region of the state, which is Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, 17 people are hospitalized with eight in intensive care.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Buffalo 128 (+4) 2 Crawford 147 (+6) 0 Grant 873 (+27) 19 Jackson 115 (+8) 1 La Crosse 2,785 (+87) 2 Monroe 423 (+15) 2 Trempealeau 580 (+11) 2 Vernon 186 (+3) 0 Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

