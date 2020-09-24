 Skip to Content

2 dead after ultralight aircraft crashes on Texas interstate

5:14 pm National news from the Associated Press

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (AP) — Authorities say two men died after their ultralight aircraft crashed on an interstate in front of a Texas hospital. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said a 911 call came in about 11 a.m. that a plane had gone down on Interstate 14 near the city limits of Harker Heights and Killeen. Washko said the two men who were killed were the 71-year-old pilot, David Wesley and 54-year-old Stephen Cockrell. Both men were from Killeen. Washko says the aircraft had taken off from nearby Skylark Field Airport in Killeen. 

