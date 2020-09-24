2 scholars, said to be banned, had no China travel planned

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Two Australian scholars said to have been banned from China say they had no intention of traveling there for fear for their personal safety. The Global Times cited unidentified sources in reporting the two were banned. It didn’t explain the alleged ban but Australia earlier revoked the visas of two Chinese scholars. Relations between the two nations have been deteriorating, and the newspaper accused the two scholars of anti-Chinese work. Charles Sturt University professor of public ethics Clive Hamilton and Australian Strategic Policy Institute analyst Alex Joske say they haven’t applied for visas to travel to China.