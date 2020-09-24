 Skip to Content

Abuse investigator pleads not guilty in slain boy case

11:45 am National news from the Associated Press

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) — A former Illinois child welfare who investigated allegations of abuse involving a 5-year-old boy who was later beaten to death has pleaded not guilty to child endangerment and reckless conduct. The Northwest Herald reports that 54-year-old Carlos Acosta of Woodstock entered the plea Thursday in a McHenry County courtroom. Acosta worked at the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services in the months before Andrew “AJ” Freund’s body was found in a shallow grave near his family’s Crystal Lake home in April 2019. Both of his parents have since pleaded guilty to charges related to his death.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content