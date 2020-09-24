Asia Today: India’s daily new virus cases on declining trend

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has reported another 86,000 coronavirus cases as the country’s daily cases continue a declining trend with recoveries exceeding new cases this week. India has confirmed more than 5.8 million infections and is on track to pass the U.S. for the highest caseload in the world. The Health Ministry also reported another 1,141 more deaths for a total of 92,290. More than 81% percent of people infected with the virus have recovered and the number of newly recovered is outpacing those newly infected. India’s newly reported infections have remained below 90,000 for five straight days.