Bolton lawyers seek to question Trump officials over book

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for former national security adviser John Bolton have told a judge that they want to interview White House officials following new allegations that a pre-publication review of his tell-all book was politicized in and effort to block its release. Michael Kirk said in court Thursday that the interviews were needed to help establish whether President Donald Trump’s political appointees at the White House acted in “bad faith” when they overruled the judgment of a career classification official and concluded that Bolton’s manuscript still contained classified information. It was not immediately clear when the judge might rule.