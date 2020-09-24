Police say man grabbed deputy’s gun before fatal shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The sheriff in Southern California’s Orange County released a grainy photograph that he says shows a Black man grabbing at a deputy’s gun during a struggle on the ground that ended with the fatal shooting of the man. Sheriff Don Barnes said Thursday the photo was a frame of a video taken by a hotel surveillance camera that captured the incident Wednesday afternoon in the oceanside city of San Clemente. Two deputies had attempted to stop the man, identified as 42-year-old Kurt Andras Reinhold, in the street. The encounter ended in a struggle in which Reinhold is accused of grabbing one deputy’s gun, prompting the other to fire.