Court convicts 12 over tennis-playing protest at Swiss bank

GENEVA (AP) — A Swiss appeals court has convicted a dozen environmental activists who took part in a rogue tennis match inside a Lausanne branch of Credit Suisse to protest its links to the petrochemicals sector. The ruling overturns a lower court’s acquittal in January. The appeals court in Renens, near Lausanne, ruled the activists could have used legal methods to make their point. The court handed down fines of up to 150 francs ($160) and short prison terms unless the defendants pay extra fines, which one defense lawyer said they would refuse to pay. The defendants are expected to appeal to Switzerland’s highest court and possibly to Europe’s top human rights court.