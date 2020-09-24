Wisconsin COVID update: La Crosse County has 3rd COVID death

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP/WXOW) -- The La Crosse County Health Department said there's been a third death from complications of COVID-19.

Paula Silha said the death of an older adult happened overnight. No other details on the person were available.

The first death in the county related to the virus was July 17. The second came on September 2.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in its Thursday update that La Crosse County had 53 new cases.

Meanwhile Wisconsin’s daily count of COVID-19 cases has hit its second-highest total to date, while the seven-day average topped 1,900 for the first time.

The state Department of Health Services reported Thursday that Wisconsin has seen more than 108,000 positive cases of the coronavirus and 1,265 deaths.

The 2,392 new cases reported Thursday was second only to 2,533 new cases reported less than a week ago on Sept. 18.

The seven-day average was 1,939. That was nearly three times the seven-day average of 665 a month ago.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Buffalo 130 (+2) 2 Crawford 152 (+5) 0 Grant 894 (+21) 19 Jackson 125 (+10) 1 La Crosse 2,838 (+53) 3 Monroe 444 (+21) 2 Trempealeau 596 (+16) 2 Vernon 193 (+7) 0 Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

