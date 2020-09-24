Evers blames Republicans for increase in COVID-19 cases

MADISON (WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers is pushing for Republican state lawmakers to set a better example for safe COVID-19 practices as Wisconsin continues to see the highest growth in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Earlier this week, Evers issued a new statewide public health emergency which extended the existing face-covering order until November 21.

When asked in a virtual press conference Thursday afternoon how he ensures Wisconsites comply with the order, Evers put blame on his Republican colleagues who he says continuously host events and fundraise without social distancing and masks which the governor claims set a poor example.

"When our leaders in the state don't want to cooperate on this issue it makes it difficult for people that support them across the state and others to say, 'well, I guess it's not important.' So, it starts at the top. We will continue to do what we can," Evers said.

Evers also said, ideally, he would like the state to do more than issue a mask mandate, but after the state Supreme Court voted to reopen the state earlier in the year, Evers said further measures are out of his hands.