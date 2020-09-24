Ex-US Rep from Florida under federal campaign finance probe

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department is investigating a former Florida Congresswoman accused of spending at least $50,000 of campaign money on vacations and restaurant and luxury hotel bills. WFOR-TV first reported the investigation Wednesday. The news outlet said federal investigators are looking into expenditures by Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, a former Republican U.S. Rep. from Miami. The transactions include a 2017 trip to Walt Disney World, rooms at a Ritz-Carlton and a New Year’s Eve meal at a high-end restaurant. Ros-Lehtinen’s attorney said she was aware of the investigation and she and former staff members were cooperating. He said his team hasn’t found any evidence of intentional wrongdoing.