Germany to replace head of its military intelligence agency

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s defense ministry says the head of the country’s military intelligence agency is being replaced as authorities step up efforts to root out right-wing extremists in the military. A ministry statement Thursday said the defense minister decided “with his agreement” that Christof Gramm will be replaced next month as head of the MAD agency. It added that a decision on a successor will be made soon. Gramm has led the MAD since January 2015. The defense ministry credited him with initiating reforms and improving the work of the agency, but said the next phase of modernization requires renewed momentum that “should also be made visible in personnel terms.”