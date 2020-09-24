Girl dead, 3 family members hurt in Oklahoma house explosion

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City fire officials say a girl was killed and her parents and brother were injured when their home exploded. District Chief Benny Fulkerson says the explosion occurred just before 7 a.m. Thursday in northeast Oklahoma City and leveled the home while also damaging at least three nearby houses. The coroner identified the girl as 14-year-old Berklee Maguire. The boy and the parents were taken to a hospital with burn injuries.