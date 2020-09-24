Hearing seeks to move protest shooter for trial in Wisconsin

A 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, faces a hearing to return him to Wisconsin to face trial on homicide charges that could put him in prison for life. Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested at his home in Antioch, Illinois, a day after prosecutors say he shot and killed two and injured a third on the streets of Kenosha on Aug. 25. His attorneys have said Rittenhouse acted in self defense. A Friday court hearing in Illinois was to determine whether to send Rittenhouse to Wisconsin to face charges.