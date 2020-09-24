Innocent Madoff investors must pay back profits, court rules

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court says investors who profited from Bernard Madoff’s massive Ponzi scheme must pay back their profits even if they knew nothing of it. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled Thursday. The ruling upheld lower court decisions in cases filed by Irving Picard. He is court-appointed trustee who has recovered money for cheated investors for over a decade. Madoff is serving a 150-year prison sentence imposed after he pleaded guilty to federal charges in 2009. His bid to be released early on grounds that he is dying was rejected earlier this year. Thousands of investors lost billions of dollars through his multi-decade fraud.