Inspections found nursing home lapses as COVID-19 raged

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Health inspectors found safety shortcomings at 77 New York nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic, including basic infection-control violations like failing to have staff wear masks or wash their hands. The Department of Health says the state has fined 23 nursing homes a total of $328,000 for violations since March 1. Inspectors found problems in about 1 in 10 homes in the state. One patient advocate said infection controls in U.S. nursing homes have long been lacking. Nearly 6,700 people died in New York nursing homes during the pandemic. But that number doesn’t include patients who died after being transferred to hospitals.