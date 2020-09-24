Lancers sweep triangular

La Crescent, Minn. (WXOW) It was a big day for the La Crescent-Hokah cross country teams Thursday.

The Lancers swept a triangular with Kingsland and St. Charles.

Cody Kowalski's third place finish couples with Jack Redman's fifth was good enough to lead the the Lancer to a first place team finish.

Kowalski finished with a time of 18:07.

This is the Lancers fourth consecutive team win this season.

Andrew O'Hara of St. Charles won the boys race with a time of 17:35.

For the girls, it was a jog in the park for La Crescent-Hokah's Lydia Rosendahl, who won easily with a time of 20:55.

Sophia Tuseth of St. Charles was second at 22:28.

The La Crescent-Hokah girls won their first team title of the season.