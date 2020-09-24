Ivanka Trump to visit Winona Friday

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) — One day after a visit to the Twin Cities, Ivanka Trump is heading to Winona as the Trump campaign continues its push to win Minnesota.

The special advisor to the president will visit the city on Friday. According to the Trump campaign, she is participating in a conversation on “President Donald J. Trump’s America First agenda.”

Her appearance is set for 9 a.m.

Details on the visit haven’t been released by the campaign yet.

On Thursday, the president’s daughter and Vice President Mike Pence are taking the campaign’s “law and order message” to Minneapolis.

The visit is all about supporting law enforcement in a city where protests and riots broke out after the death of George Floyd.

They are meeting with a “Cops for Trump” group, and speaking with residents who the campaign said have been “negatively impacted by crime and violent extremism.”

That event is being held at the InterContinental Hotel, the same spot in which Lara Trump held her event two weeks ago.

Doors open at 1 p.m. and things get underway at 3 p.m.