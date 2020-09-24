Minnesota governor activates National Guard for Pence visit

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s governor has called in the National Guard to help provide security and keep the peace as Vice President Mike Pence and Ivanka Trump visit the Twin Cities. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz said 100 Guard soldiers were mobilized at the request of the city of Minneapolis. Pence and President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter planned to meet with law enforcement on Thursday in the city where George Floyd’s death sparked sometimes violent protests that spread around the world. Before Thursday’s planned event, Pence, Ivanka Trump and Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia visited the site of a Minneapolis salon damaged in the unrest.